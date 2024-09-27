Sather Financial Group Inc Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $227.52 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.