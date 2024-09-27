Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,132.19

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,132.19 ($15.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,182 ($15.83). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,174 ($15.72), with a volume of 99,072 shares traded.

Savills Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,194.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,132.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,787.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,774.19%.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.