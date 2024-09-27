SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Short Interest Update

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SCHMID Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHMD opened at $3.74 on Friday. SCHMID Group has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01.

Get SCHMID Group alerts:

SCHMID Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for SCHMID Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHMID Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.