SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Down 18.5% in September

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SCWorx Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WORX opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.43. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

Get SCWorx alerts:

About SCWorx

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.