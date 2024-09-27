Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.04

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.04 and traded as high as C$24.05. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$23.91, with a volume of 367,566 shares traded.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.47. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Julie Rachynski sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total transaction of C$29,944.20. In other news, Senior Officer Julie Rachynski sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total transaction of C$29,944.20. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.06, for a total transaction of C$48,956.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,819 shares of company stock valued at $86,386. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.