ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $855.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $884.86 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $945.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $181.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $832.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $774.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

