SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Short Interest Down 49.7% in September

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GINX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,063. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1879 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Company Profile

The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

