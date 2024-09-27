SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ) Short Interest Update

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Stock Performance

QXQ remained flat at $26.18 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06. SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

