Short Interest in Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Declines By 30.3%

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the August 31st total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 871.0 days.

Aedifica NV/SA Price Performance

Aedifica NV/SA stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.26. Aedifica NV/SA has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $71.75.

About Aedifica NV/SA

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of approx. 620 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.8 billion.

