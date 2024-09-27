Short Interest in African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR) Declines By 23.7%

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

African Agriculture Stock Performance

African Agriculture stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. African Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Get African Agriculture alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in African Agriculture stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 558,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 5.91% of African Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary Les Fermes de la Teranga SA, develops commercial farming business focusing on the production and sale of alfalfa for cattle feed and nutrition purposes in Africa. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc is a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for African Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.