Short Interest in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) Increases By 40.0%

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aimei Health Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AFJK opened at $10.48 on Friday. Aimei Health Technology has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aimei Health Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFJK. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Aimei Health Technology in the second quarter worth about $575,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,536,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter worth about $2,724,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimei Health Technology Company Profile

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

