Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Drops By 30.7%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.44% of Antelope Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of AEHL stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

