Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Increases By 65.6%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,179,200 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the August 31st total of 1,315,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Asia Broadband Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.04 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

