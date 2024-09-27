Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Increases By 65.6%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,179,200 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the August 31st total of 1,315,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.04 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About Asia Broadband
