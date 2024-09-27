Short Interest in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Increases By 59.1%

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

