Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Declines By 33.3%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BIOYF opened at $8.19 on Friday. BioSyent has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.0334 dividend. This is a boost from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

