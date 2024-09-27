Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Grows By 105.7%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the August 31st total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DSU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 149,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,443. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSU. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

