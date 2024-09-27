Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Grows By 105.7%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the August 31st total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of DSU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 149,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,443. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
