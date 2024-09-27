Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Expands By 100.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Carbios SAS Stock Performance
OTCMKTS COOSF remained flat at $19.49 during trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. Carbios SAS has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $31.00.
About Carbios SAS
