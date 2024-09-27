Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Expands By 100.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS COOSF remained flat at $19.49 during trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. Carbios SAS has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $31.00.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

About Carbios SAS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.