Short Interest in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Drops By 18.6%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NYSE LAW opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.08. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 19.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Scott A. Hill purchased 23,554 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $126,956.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,244.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CS Disco by 6.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 27.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

