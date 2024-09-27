Short Interest in ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Decreases By 50.0%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENB Financial Price Performance

Shares of ENB Financial stock remained flat at $16.78 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. ENB Financial has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

ENB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. ENB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

About ENB Financial

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

