Short Interest in Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Increases By 58.6%

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the August 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance
GDLNF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile
