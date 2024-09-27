Short Interest in Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Increases By 58.6%

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the August 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance

GDLNF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Energy Transition Minerals alerts:

Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd involves in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. It explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.