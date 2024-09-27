Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Increases By 58.9%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

IMBBY opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Imperial Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

