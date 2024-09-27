Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declines By 48.8%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the August 31st total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of IIM stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.84. 105,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,689. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

