Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declines By 48.8%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the August 31st total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of IIM stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.84. 105,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,689. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $13.10.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
