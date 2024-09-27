Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Decreases By 23.9%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XT opened at $60.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.49. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

