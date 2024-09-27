Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Grows By 148.4%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 148.4% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,536. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 3.53% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

