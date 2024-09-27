Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Decreases By 18.9%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NS Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSSXF opened at $14.11 on Friday. NS Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

