Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Declines By 18.4%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Olympus Stock Performance

OLYMY stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. Olympus has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.

