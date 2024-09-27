Short Interest in PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Grows By 122.2%

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.24%.

