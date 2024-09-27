Short Interest in Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO) Grows By 72.1%

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the August 31st total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Royalty Management Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Royalty Management stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 5,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. Royalty Management has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Royalty Management Company Profile

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

