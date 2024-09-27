Short Interest in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Increases By 50.0%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SLM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLMBP opened at $76.55 on Friday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04.

SLM Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.8467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $7.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SLM stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SLM Co. ( NASDAQ:SLMBP Free Report ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. SLM accounts for 2.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

