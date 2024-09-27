Short Interest in Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Rises By 33.1%

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,100 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 443,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Toyota Tsusho Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TYHOF opened at $18.63 on Friday. Toyota Tsusho has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.
About Toyota Tsusho
