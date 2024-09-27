Short Interest in UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Drops By 35.4%

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the August 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

UBE Stock Performance

UBE stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. UBE has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

About UBE

Read More

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

