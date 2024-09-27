Short Interest in Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Expands By 30.8%

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of UNJCF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. Unicaja Banco has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.

Unicaja Banco, SA engages in retail banking business in Spain. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, agricultural, and funeral insurance.

