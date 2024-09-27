Short Interest in United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Grows By 28.0%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

United Health Products Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UEEC opened at $0.14 on Friday. United Health Products has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

