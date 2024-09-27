Short Interest in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Declines By 19.0%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 580,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Virios Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Virios Therapeutics from $0.40 to $0.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VIRI

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.