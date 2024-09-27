Short Interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Drops By 18.9%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

XIN opened at $3.99 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

