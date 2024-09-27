Short Interest in Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO) Increases By 45.5%

Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Xylo Technologies Stock Performance

XYLO opened at $3.40 on Friday. Xylo Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Xylo Technologies alerts:

About Xylo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Xylo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.