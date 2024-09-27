Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Expands By 40.0%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yamaha Stock Up 6.2 %

OTCMKTS:YAMCY opened at $26.82 on Friday. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

