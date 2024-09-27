Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Declines By 19.8%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

