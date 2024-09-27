Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.34. 279,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 114,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Silver One Resources Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.08 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 79.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Silver One Resources

(Get Free Report)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.