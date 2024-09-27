Silvercorp Metals Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 21.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth $17,619,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 199,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,636,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,577,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 1,218.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,252,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

