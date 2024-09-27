SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 25.66%.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SILV opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 40.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

