SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Trading 12.9% Higher

Shares of SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 12,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

SJM Trading Up 12.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

About SJM

(Get Free Report)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.