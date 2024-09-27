Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.
Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
