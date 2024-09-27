SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR) Trading Up 2.9%

SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02). Approximately 259,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 575,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.73 ($0.02).
SLF Realisation Fund Trading Up 2.9 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £6.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50.
