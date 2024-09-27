SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.14

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.14 and traded as high as C$27.05. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$26.90, with a volume of 330,908 shares.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.86.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
