SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Shares Up 1.2%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.45. 1,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Get SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.19% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.