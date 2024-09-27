SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) Shares Up 2.7%

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.93 and last traded at $43.83. Approximately 1,269 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund which has exposure to global companies involved in the advancement of transportation. MOTO was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by SmartETFs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.