Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 396.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6,315.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of SQM opened at $41.25 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.