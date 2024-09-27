Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Sonos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sonos

Sonos Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. Sonos has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $113,631.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,725.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,073 shares of company stock worth $346,129 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 4.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sonos by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sonos by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 6.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.