Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Shares Down 1%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Southern Banc Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern Banc had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter.

Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company's personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

